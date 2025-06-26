GenTrust LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,828,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $429.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.99. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $451.55. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

