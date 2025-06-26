Top Defense Stocks To Watch Now – June 25th

AeroVironment, BigBear.ai, GE Aerospace, Boeing, Celestica, Citigroup, and Rocket Lab are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or supply military equipment, weapons systems, and defense-related technologies. Because governments typically maintain or increase defense spending even during economic downturns, these companies often enjoy steady demand and more predictable revenue streams. Investors may include defense stocks in their portfolios to gain exposure to long-term government contracts and potentially lower volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

AeroVironment (AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Shares of AVAV stock traded up $40.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.27. 3,887,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,939. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 199.26 and a beta of 0.81. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $249.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.23 and a 200 day moving average of $157.98.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. 186,586,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,289,920. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 3.29. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.55. 1,851,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,084. The firm has a market cap of $266.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $257.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.44 and a 200 day moving average of $201.31.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.42. 1,748,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,411,675. The firm has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $218.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.13 and a 200 day moving average of $179.09.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

NYSE CLS traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,753. Celestica has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $149.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE C traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,049,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,482,152. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

NASDAQ RKLB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,452,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,366,270. Rocket Lab has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.11 and a beta of 2.08.

