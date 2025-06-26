Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is DLK Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

DLK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 3.6% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

NYSE ICE opened at $180.61 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.21 and a 12 month high of $181.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.23. The stock has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total transaction of $26,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,101,705 shares in the company, valued at $376,667,570.10. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,796,663 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

