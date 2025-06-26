Balefire LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Balefire LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 48,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 4,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $47.96 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

