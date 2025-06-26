Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.30 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 9.9% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $20,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 51,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $98.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.71. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $102.23.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

