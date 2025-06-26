SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.80 and last traded at $92.62, with a volume of 383401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.68.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.63.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $272,000. Fortitude Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Financial LLC now owns 82,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,069,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,486 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.