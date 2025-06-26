Western Wealth Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,754,908,000 after buying an additional 1,424,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,144,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,948,000 after purchasing an additional 983,888 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,983,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,898,000 after purchasing an additional 778,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,436,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $4,459,385,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $185.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 279.15%.
In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
