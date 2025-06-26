Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for 1.4% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of MAR stock opened at $265.99 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.57 and a 200 day moving average of $263.34.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,805.68. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710 over the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

