Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 2,037 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 103.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 49,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 25,386 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 130.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 345,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 195,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $61.69 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $59.71.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.