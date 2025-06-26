Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 3,458 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:RBUF)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:RBUF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned 2.34% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,340,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,222,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter valued at $2,191,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

Shares of BATS:RBUF opened at $27.23 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (RBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options.

