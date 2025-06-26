Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July comprises approximately 1.1% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJUL. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $886.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

