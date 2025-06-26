TI Trust Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TI Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.0% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 834,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.4%

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

