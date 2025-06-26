Corundum Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,468 shares of company stock valued at $74,670,250. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 0.3%

AVGO stock opened at $264.65 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $269.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.