HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 154.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,228.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 50,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 46,630 shares during the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel grew its holdings in Broadcom by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 4,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 789,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,468 shares of company stock valued at $74,670,250. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $264.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $269.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

