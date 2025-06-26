HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,752 Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 188.7% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.48. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $82.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.