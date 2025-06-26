Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 150.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $178.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.25. The company has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

