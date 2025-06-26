HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $973,000 Stock Position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in 3M by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock opened at $147.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.48. 3M Company has a 1-year low of $98.26 and a 1-year high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

