Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average of $77.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $145.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $300.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

