Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 438,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,329,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 447.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $524.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $499.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.91. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

