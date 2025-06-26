Onyx Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,290 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,620,000. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 7,558.5% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 717,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,740,000 after acquiring an additional 708,308 shares during the period. BCO Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,749,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the first quarter worth $16,556,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 5,680.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 235,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 231,814 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DCOR stock opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $67.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

