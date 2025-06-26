Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 324 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

NYSE ROP opened at $566.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

