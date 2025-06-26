Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 213,236 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 2.1% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $36,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $160,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,734.65. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 795,536 shares of company stock worth $141,007,618. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens cut Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $204.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.33. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The firm has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

