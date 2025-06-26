Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $19,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 72,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1067 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

