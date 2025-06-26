Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238,858 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,684,000 after buying an additional 22,071 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $2,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $137.46 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $99.71 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.30.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

