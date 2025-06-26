Spire Wealth Management Has $3.24 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $294,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 411.8% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $90.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $96.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.91.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.