Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Sells 223 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV cut its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. CocaCola makes up about 1.2% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balefire LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,464,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,867,000 after purchasing an additional 171,736 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average is $68.18. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $299.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. CocaCola’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

