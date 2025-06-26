Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICF. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,359,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 433.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 138,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 112,816 shares during the period. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,965,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 35,582 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 450,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,139,000 after buying an additional 30,486 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICF stock opened at $60.81 on Thursday. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85.

About iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

