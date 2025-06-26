Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Acquires 3,089 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. CPA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,448,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

