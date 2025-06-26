PDS Planning Inc Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $117.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $249.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.81.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

