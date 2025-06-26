Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Acquires 2,053 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Members Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $147.35 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $147.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.87 and a 200-day moving average of $137.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

