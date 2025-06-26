Motiv8 Investments LLC Sells 1,717 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Motiv8 Investments LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,379 shares during the period. American Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,326,000 after buying an additional 3,580,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,541,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,774,000 after buying an additional 2,965,656 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,177,000 after acquiring an additional 874,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

