PDS Planning Inc Acquires 539 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $104.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $107.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average of $99.33. The stock has a market cap of $154.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $16,852,118.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,379,150.88. This represents a 9.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,420.70. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

