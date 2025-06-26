PDS Planning Inc Acquires 108 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,065.32.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $1,005.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.68, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $975.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $968.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

