PDS Planning Inc Buys 1,113 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.30.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:COP opened at $89.12 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $118.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

