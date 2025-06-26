Head-To-Head Review: Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR) vs. CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) and CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cheer and CommScope, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheer 0 0 0 0 0.00 CommScope 2 3 0 0 1.60

CommScope has a consensus price target of $4.88, indicating a potential downside of 37.10%. Given CommScope’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CommScope is more favorable than Cheer.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

18.5% of Cheer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of CommScope shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Cheer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of CommScope shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cheer has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CommScope has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cheer and CommScope”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheer $147.20 million 0.12 $25.97 million N/A N/A CommScope $4.21 billion 0.40 -$315.50 million $2.73 2.84

Cheer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CommScope.

Profitability

This table compares Cheer and CommScope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheer N/A N/A N/A CommScope 16.89% -4.51% 1.68%

Summary

CommScope beats Cheer on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheer

Cheer Holding, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an integrated e-commerce service with professionally produced content; CHEERS Video app, a media platform that engages users with content; and CHEERS e-Mall, an e-Mall app that offers products to the users through third party merchants through live streaming, online short videos, and online games. The company also provides CHEERS Telepathy, an artificial intelligence content creation platform; CHEERS Open Data, a platform that provides industry solutions; CheerCar, an interactive entertainment app; CheerReal, a digital collection NFT app; and production, such as short videos, online variety shows, online drama, live stream, and Cheers series. In addition, it is developing CheerChat App, a social app; and CHEERS Metaverse, a platform to provide immersive digital experiences. The company was formerly known as Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheer Holding, Inc. in November 2023. Cheer Holding, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments. The CCS segment provides network solutions for indoor and outdoor network applications; and fiber optic and copper connectivity and cable solutions for use in telecommunications, cable television, residential broadband networks, data centers and business enterprises. The OWN segment provides base station antennas, radio frequency filters, tower connectivity, microwave antennas, metro cell products, cabinets, steel towers, accessories, wireless Spectrum management business and Comsearch products. The NICS segment offers indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi and long-term evolution (LTE) access points, access and aggregation switches; an Internet of Things suite, on-premises and cloud-based control and management systems; and software and software-as-a-service applications. The ANS segment offers cable modem termination systems, video infrastructure, distribution and transmission equipment and cloud solutions that enable facility-based service providers to construct a state-of-the-art residential and metro distribution network. It offers its products and services through independent distributors, specialized resellers and distributors, wireless and wireline operators, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators, as well as directly to customers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CommScope Holding Company, Inc. in January 2011. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Claremont, North Carolina.

