Flavin Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Flavin Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,812 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,272 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,377 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

