Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New $274,000 Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.81 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.77.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

