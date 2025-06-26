Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Buys 100 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 96,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Invesco LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $467.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average of $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

