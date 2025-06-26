Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.1% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.41 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $467.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.54.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.