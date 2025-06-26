iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $98.81 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.77.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

