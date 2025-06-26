Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 690.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,266 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.33 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

