Atala Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 1,206 Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT)

Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,361,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,397,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,105,000.

Get Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF alerts:

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Stock Performance

IGPT opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $50.00.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Profile

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.