Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Atala Financial Inc

Atala Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 147.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $652.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $593.13 and a 200-day moving average of $595.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $656.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

