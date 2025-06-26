Allodium Investment Consultants LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Allodium Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $415.44 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

