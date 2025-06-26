Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Allodium Investment Consultants LLC

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 5.2% of Allodium Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

