Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 424 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 449,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,236,000 after acquiring an additional 40,296 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $71.78.
About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
