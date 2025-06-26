FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.400-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.6 billion-$22.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.6 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $222.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.71. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FedEx stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

