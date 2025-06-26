Austin Asset Management Co Inc Invests $213,000 in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 566.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 750,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,812,000 after purchasing an additional 495,087 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,467,000 after buying an additional 78,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $710.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.24.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $735.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $657.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.16. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $288.07 and a 52 week high of $759.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.66 billion, a PE ratio of 122.05, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

