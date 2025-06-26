Goldstein Advisors LLC Purchases 274 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 7.4% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $50,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $179.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

