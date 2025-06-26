Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Live Oak Investment Partners grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 9,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $191.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.48 and a 52 week high of $213.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.50.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

